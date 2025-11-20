Georgian PM defends overseas voting ban, citing foreign influence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has explained the proposal to ban Georgian citizens living abroad from voting in parliamentary elections, citing the influence of “foreign jurisdiction” and “filtered information,” News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

“When a person lives under another jurisdiction, they are subject to the influence of that jurisdiction, whereas a voter, when making a choice, must be guided solely by their own jurisdiction and influenced only by it. Only in this case can the principle of state sovereignty be protected. Secondly, a voter must make an informed choice… When a person lives abroad, they are completely dependent on filtered information,” Kobakhidze said in an interview with Imedi TV.

He argued that a citizen can make an informed choice only if they personally “familiarize themselves with the environment in their country and, based on that, make a decision to support a particular political party.” Kobakhidze also claimed that in the past, before elections, the Georgian diaspora “was used for speculation.”

“A voter must have at least a minimum of unfiltered information when making their own political decision. The arguments here are very strong. There is also international practice, so from both a legal standpoint and a standpoint of general rationality, this decision has no flaws,” the prime minister added.

Currently, Georgian citizens living abroad cannot participate in municipal elections but are allowed to vote in parliamentary elections at polling stations in embassies and consulates. Following the adoption of government-initiated amendments, they will only be able to vote within Georgia. Voting results abroad generally differ from those inside the country.

According to the Central Election Commission, nearly 96,000 citizens were registered to vote abroad in the 2024 parliamentary elections. Opposition parties and NGOs called for more polling stations, noting that many emigrants had to travel hundreds of kilometers to cast their votes.

Ultimately, about one-third of registered voters abroad — just over 34,000 people — participated. The opposition won decisively at more than 60 polling stations abroad, with the ruling party receiving only 13% of the votes.

News.Az