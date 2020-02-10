Georgian PM Gakharia phones President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 10, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Giorgi Gakharia congratulated the head of state on a landslide victory of the New Azerbaijan Party, headed by President Ilham Aliyev, in the parliamentary elections.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

The Azerbaijani President and the Georgian Prime Minister hailed the development of friendly relations between the two countries and expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to expand.

News.Az

