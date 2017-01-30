Georgian PM meets with CE Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CE) Thorbjørn Jagland has met with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Tbilisi.

APA’s Georgian bureau reports that they discussed CE-Georgia cooperation, situation in the occupied territories, constitutional amendments, judicial reforms, importance of monitoring of the situation on the human right sphere in the occupied territories.

CE Secretary General highly appreciated the reforms in Georgia. Kvirikashvili said he attaches important to the CE Secretary General’s report “Conflict in Georgia”.

