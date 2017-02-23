Georgian PM phones Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 23, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Kvirikashvili extended his congratulations on Mehriban Aliyeva’s appointment as First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, expressing his confidence that this appointment will have a positive impact on the strengthening of Georgia-Azerbaijan relations.



President Aliyev thanked for attention and congratulations.



Ilham Aliyev and Giorgi Kvirikashvili expressed their confidence that relations between the two countries will continue developing in political, economic, energy and other areas.



The head of state said the Third Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was successfully held today, and thanked Giorgi Kvirikashvili for Georgia’s high-level representation at the event.



The sides also talked about future contacts and visits.

