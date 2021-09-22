Georgian PM: President Ilham Aliyev is a visionary leader who always strives for prosperity of his country and people

President Ilham Aliyev is a visionary leader who always strives to bring prosperity to his country and people. I have a huge respect for President Ilham Aliyev, said Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

PM Garibashvili expressed his satisfaction with the humanitarian agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia mediated by Georgia. “As an initiator of this document, I am very glad that Georgia successfully mediated between Armenia and Azerbaijan, thus setting a precedent. I am grateful to our American friends who were involved in the process as well,” the premier added.

On June 12, 2021, on the initiative of Georgia, Armenia submitted to the Azerbaijani side maps of about 97,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation in Aghdam district.

News.Az