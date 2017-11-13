Georgian PM reshuffles Cabinet, names new ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has revealed important changes aimed to modify the Cabinet's organization structure.

Thus, as Kvirikashvili announced, first Vice Prime Minister Dimitri Kumsishvili will be appointed Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development to coordinate the work of the economic team, reads a special address by the PM posted on the official website, according to AzVision.

Current Minister of Economy Giorgi Gakharia will be appointed Minister of Interior.

Mamuka Bakhtadze, the current Director General at Georgian Railway, will be appointed as Minister of Finance.

Moreover, the youth affairs management component of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs will be incorporated into the Ministry of Education and Science, and Mikheil Chkhenkeli, the vice-rector of the Tbilisi State University, will be appointed to the Office of Minister.

The sports component of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs will be incorporated into the Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection, and Mikheil Giorgadze will be appointed to the Office of Minister.

The Ministry of Agriculture will merge with the Ministry of Environment and Levan Davitashvili will be appointed to the Office of Minister.

The State Ministry for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration will be incorporated into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Vice Prime Minister Mikheil Janelidze will be appointed to the Office of Minister.

"The new European integration challenges we are facing involve a far broader context that is prioritized by our foreign relations agencies as the main direction. The fact that the Vice Prime Minister is in charge of this direction indicates the necessity of coordinating internal reforms regarding European and Euro-Atlantic Integration," Kvirikashvili said.

The PM announced that the changes will be approved at the nearest Government meeting to be referred further to the Parliament for consideration. The Administration of the Government of Georgia will, within the shortest possible timeframe, coordinate legal issues pertaining to the changes.

News.Az

News.Az