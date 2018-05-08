Georgian police detain 7 drug traffickers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian Interior Ministry reported at a special briefing in the afternoon that they have detained seven narco traffickers who possessed and sold drugs in especially large quantities.

The drug dealers have not been identified. However, the ministry press speaker stated that one is a Turkish citizen who has been pursued by Georgian law enforcers for three months, agenda reports.

The rest of the detainees are Georgians, only one with dual, Georgian-French citizenship.

If convicted, the individuals will be sent to prison for 8-20 years for the possession and sale of especially large amount of drugs.

The charge also envisages a life sentence.

The Interior Ministry stated that over the course of past four months they have seized:

Up to 8 kg of heroin.

More than 1 kg of cocaine.

Up to 318 gr new psychoactive and psychotropic drug.

Psychoactive drugs with Buprenorphine-3,456 pills.

1,5 kg synthetic drug MDMA.

650 gr of different psychoactive drugs.

