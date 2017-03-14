Georgian police detain Azerbaijani citizen over keeping firearms

+ ↺ − 16 px

The officers of Gardabani police division of Kvemo Kartli police Department of Georgia as a result of the investigative activities held on the basis of the operative information detained E.M. (DoB 1995), Azerbaijani citizen E.H. (DoB 1993) for illegal purchase and keeping of firearms and ammunition, APA reports citing website of the Georgian Interior Ministry.



Law enforcers detained the mentioned persons in Gardabani when they were moving in the vehicle. During the personal search of the detainee law enforcers seized “TT” pistols and 15 bullets as evidence.



Investigation is in progress on the fact of illegal purchase and keeping of firearms and ammunition, article 236, III part of the Criminal Code.

