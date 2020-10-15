Georgian political analyst urges int’l community to properly respond to Armenia’s barbaric actions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international community should properly respond to Armenia’s acts of barbarism, Georgian political analyst Guram Markhulia told News.Az.

He was commenting on Armenia’s shelling of a cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district during a funeral procession on Thursday, which left 3 people dead and 3 others injured.

Markhulia noted that Armenia has been violating the humanitarian ceasefire with Azerbaijan since it was declared.

“The bombing of any city is the only thing Armenia can do now. The Armenians know that they are losing to Azerbaijan both militarily and politically. The killing of civilians is an act of barbarism,” he added.

News.Az