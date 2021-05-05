Georgian premier invites Azerbaijani president to visit Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to visit Tbilisi.

A delegation headed by Georgian PM Garibashvili is on a visit to Baku.

“I want to thank you for receiving my delegation here in Baku and I would like to take this opportunity and invite you to visit us in Tbilisi at your convenience. Thank you very much,” the Georgian premier said at a meeting with the Azerbaijani president on Wednesday.

News.Az