Georgian President and PM congratulate Ilham Aliyev on 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“I’m pleased to note that cultural and historical ties between our countries have always been strong. Sincerely, I would like to state with great pleasure that we have over the past period witnessed the development of our partnership, which relies on friendship,” the Georgian leader said in his congratulatory letter, AzVision reports



President Margvelashvili noted that Georgia highly appreciates friendship and fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan, which is a reliable partner.



The Georgian president expressed confidence that close partnership between the two countries will strengthen in the coming years with remarkable achievements in various fields.



“Taking this remarkable opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude for your continued support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Your Excellency, I ask you to accept my highest esteem and wishes of peace, stability and prosperity for the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” Margvelashvili said in his letter.



Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili also congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Georgia and Azerbaijan enjoy strong friendship based on kind neighborhood, mutual respect and understanding, Kvirikashvili said in his congratulatory letter.



“I’m very pleased to note that effective and intensive cooperation has played an important role in diversification of bilateral ties over the past period,” said the Georgian PM. “Your Excellency, I ask you to accept my highest esteem and wishes of peace and prosperity for the friendly people of Azerbaijan.”

