Georgian president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of the Georgian people and my own, I would like to extend to you my heartfelt and warmest congratulations on the occasion of your 60th birthday,” Zourabichvili said in her letter.

“Under your leadership and relentless devotion, Azerbaijan achieved remarkable success in establishing a modern, independent, and successful state.”

“It is undeniable that our region is facing multiple challenges and roadblocks on its path to utilizing its full geopolitical potential. As Georgia and Azerbaijan enjoy a centuries-old friendship, based on good neighborly relations, mutual respect, and common interests, I am strongly convinced that together, we will convert our common regional challenges into opportunities. I am certain that through our joint efforts, we can strengthen peace and stability in the region, which will yield beneficial results not only for our immediate region, but for the world as well. It is certainly time for us to fully realize the economic potential of the Caucasus and transform the region into a hub of connectivity – a true link between the East and the West,” the Georgian leader noted.

“I avail myself of this opportunity and express my gratitude for your unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Your steadfast determination towards deepening relations between our countries will remain for future generations as an example of friendship and respect between our two nations. I would like to confirm my readiness to support the strengthening of the existing strategic ties between Georgia and Azerbaijan. I am confident that we will deepen our cooperation, set new ambitious goals, and reap its mutually beneficial results.”

“Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and the best wishes for good health, success and prosperity to you and the friendly Azerbaijani people in the New Year,” Zourabichvili added.

