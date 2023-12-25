Georgian president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, News.Az reports.

“I would like to extend to you my heartfelt and warmest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. On this celebratory day, I would like to wish you good health and success in service to your country,” the Georgian president said in her congratulatory message.

“Good neighborly relations and partnership between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have been developing for decades and your personal contribution to strengthening the strong bond and friendship between our two countries is of special importance.

Your Excellency, I reaffirm my deepest respect and take this opportunity to wish you and the friendly Azerbaijani people a happy New Year, peace, health, and prosperity,” President Zourabichvili added.

