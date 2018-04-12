Georgian president congratulates Ilham Aliyev on election victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of Azerbaijan, APA reports.

In his congratulatory message, Margvelashvili expressed hope that bilateral relations between the two countries will continue to develop.

"I congratulate my friend Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I believe that centuries-long friendly relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan will continue to serve the welfare of our peoples,” the Georgian leader noted.

Margvelashvili wished Ilham Aliyev success in his presidency for peace and prosperity for the Azerbaijani people.

News.Az

