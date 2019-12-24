Georgian president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“It is a great honor for me to congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday,” Zourabichvili said in her letter.

“You lead a country that is both a good friend and a partner of Georgia. The relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan are truly exemplary, and I believe that together, we will accomplish many other beneficial steps toward the strengthening of the stability in the region and future advancement,” Zourabichvili added.

News.Az

