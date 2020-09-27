Yandex metrika counter

Georgian president expresses concerned over resumption of hostilities between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has expressed concern over the resumption of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan. 

“We call for peace. Stability and peace in our region must be our common cause,” Zourabichvili tweeted on Sunday.


News.Az 

