Georgian president expresses concerned over resumption of hostilities between Armenia, Azerbaijan
- 27 Sep 2020 13:21
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152525
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/georgian-president-expresses-concerned-over-resumption-of-hostilities-between-armenia-azerbaijan Copied
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has expressed concern over the resumption of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“We call for peace. Stability and peace in our region must be our common cause,” Zourabichvili tweeted on Sunday.