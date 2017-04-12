Yandex metrika counter

Georgian president pardons 91 convicts

Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili has pardoned 91 convicts, including 4 women convicts on the occasion of Easter holiday.

Report informs citing the Georgian media that the due statement came from Pardon Commission Chairman Zviad Koridze.

The commission investigated 579 criminal cases from April 4-6.

Notably, the Christians will celebrate Easter on April 16.

