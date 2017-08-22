Georgian president thanks Azerbaijan, Turkey for help in fighting forest fires

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s President Giorgi Margvelashvili expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan and Turkey for help in efforts to extinguish the forest fires that broke out in

“I’m grateful to Azerbaijan and Turkey for their assistance to prevent the natural disaster,” President Margvelashvili told a briefing on Tuesday, APA’s local bureau reported.



All state resources are mobilized to prevent the forest fires, the president said, noting that there is no threat to residential settlement.



The forest fires broke out on Georgian territory on Aug. 20. A special headquarters was created to tackle the fires.



A helicopter of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations is also involved in fire-fighting efforts in Georgia.



Turkey is expected to send two helicopters to Georgia to help put out the fires.

