Georgian prosecutors contact Polish counterparts about Saakashvili’s visit

All relevant procedures have been started in accordance with the law.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia has turned to relevant Polish authorities regarding a visit to this country by ex-Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, a spokesperson for the Office told reporters on August 4, Kyiv Post reports.

“In view of Mikheil Saakashvili’s visit to Poland, and based on the information spread by the media, the Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia turned to the Polish competent authorities, and all relevant procedures have been started in accordance with the law,” the spokesperson said.

Saakashvili, who is currently wanted in Georgia, arrived in Poland for an event to mark the anniversary of Warsaw Uprising, earlier media reports said.

