Georgian rescuers save a life of injured French tourist

+ ↺ − 16 px

A special rescue operation was conducted in the afternoon by the Georgian emergency service staff to save a life of a female French tourist who received injures while skiing on the Caucasus Range.

The injured woman has already been transported to Tbilisi Gudushauri hospital from eastern Kakheti region, according to agenda.ge.

The woman was one of the seven French tourists who were skiing on the Caucasus Range.

The rescue operation started after the tourists called 112 emergency service and asked for help.

They were about 60-70 km far from Kvareli area of Kakheti Region,” Kakheti Governor Irakli Shiolashvili stated.

The seven were skiing on the Range. One more citizen of France was waiting for them in mountainous Tusheti and was contacting with them through a satellite telephone. Our rescuers managed to specify the exact whereabouts of the seven tourists with the help of that one in Tusheti,” Shiolashvili announced.

The Governor said the injured woman was now being treated at the hospital while the remaining six were accommodated at a hotel.

News.Az

News.Az