Georgian ruling party may nominate Azerbaijani for post of executive head

Ruling Georgian Dream party will nominate a worthy candidate for the post of head of executive power in Marneuli," member of the ruling party, MP from Marneuli Ruslan Hajiyev told Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency.

Answering the question whether an Azerbaijani can be nominated for this post, Hajiyev noted that the ruling party will take into account that the majority of the population in Marneuli are Azerbaijanis: "It was the Georgian Dream party which nominated an Azerbaijani for the first time in the history of Georgia's independence. I think that this trend will continue."

Notably, earlier the post was held by Temur Abazov, who won the elections to the local executive authorities in 2017. However, on June 13, 2018, he was detained on the fact of insulting and degrading treatment of local resident Elchin Allahverdiyev. On December 13, Abazov was released on bail after paying GEL 10,000 and later resigned.

