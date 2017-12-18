Georgian singer wins Voice of Germany competition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian singer Natia Todua has become The Voice of Germany 2017 winner.

Todua, 21, performed 'With A Little Help From My Friend' by The Beatles in the final episode of the talent show in Berlin, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

She won the competition after receiving 50.1% of total votes from the public. The singer who followed her to take second place received 25.45% of all votes, Agenda.ge reported.

Georgia's President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili took to Twitter to say that "Georgia is proud of her".

