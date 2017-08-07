Georgian wine export increases by 60% in 7 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s National Wine Agency (NWA) reports that in January-July 2017, around 38.3 million bottles of wine were exported from Georgia to 44 countries worldwide, Georgia Today reports.

Based on these numbers, exports were 60 percent higher in the last seven months than the same period in 2016.

January-July wine exports this year amounted to $84.3 million, which is 52 percent more than 2016.

“According to the export data of the seven months, wine export has grown by 60 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Wine realization income has grown by 52 percent. Export has grown in the countries of European Union, South-west Asia, USA and other countries, which is a result of collaborated work and marketing activity of the NWA and wine sector,” the head of the Agency, Giorgi Samanishvili said.

The top importers of Georgian wine Russia, China, Ukraine, Poland, and Kazakhstan.

In addition, during the seven-month period 8,212,243 bottles of brandy were exported to 17 countries, 91 percent more than in 2016. January-July brandy exports this year amounted to $18.7 million, which is 89 percent higher than the earnings for 2016.

On the whole, export income for alcoholic drinks this January-July amounted to $143,15million, or a growth of 55 percent, compared to the same period in 2016.

News.Az

