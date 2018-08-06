Georgia’s accession to NATO may trigger 'terrible conflict,' says Russian PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 12, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated NATO’s intention to grant membership to Georgia.

Georgia’s accession to NATO may trigger "a terrible conflict" and lead to catastrophic consequences, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with the Kommersant FM radio station, a portion of which was broadcast on Monday.

He pointed out that the 2008 armed conflict between Georgia and South Ossetia, which also involved Russia, could have been prevented. "It was not inevitable," Medvedev stressed.

News.Az

