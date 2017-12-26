Georgia's Ambassador to Austria passes away

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Ambassador to Austria Konstantine Zaldastanishvili passed away in Austria, Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a message, expressing its sadness over hi

The ministry offered condolence to the late Ambassador’s family, friends, colleagues and the country for such a great loss.

"A great person, diplomat, professional and Georgian public figure… Our diplomacy will miss him, but his achievements will stay as the warrant of our country’s strength," the country's Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze posted on his Facebook page.

Stressing how huge contribution Zaldastanishvili had not only to Georgian diplomacy, but also for development and promotion of independent Georgia, Foreign Ministry praised Zaldastanishvili for his merit, friendship and support, Agenda.ge reported.

Zaldastanishvili has been Georgia’s Ambassador to Austria since 2013.

News.Az

News.Az