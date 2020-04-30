Yandex metrika counter

Georgia’s COVID-19 cases reach 539

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia has increased up to 539, according to the special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

According to the official data, 178 patients have fully recovered from the virus, and six people died from the infection in the country.

As reported, 5,256 people remain under quarantine, and 548 patients are in inpatient care.

Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

News.Az


