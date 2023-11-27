Georgia’s defense minister arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 10th Trilateral Meeting of Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish Defense Ministers to be held in Baku on November 27, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The bilateral and trilateral meetings will discuss prospects for the development of joint military cooperation and a number of issues that contribute to regional security.

News.Az