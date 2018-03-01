Georgia’s economic growth slows down to 4.4%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s economy slowed down to 4.4% growth in the first month of 2018 from 5.2% in January 2017, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Off

In January 2018 the estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, compared to the same period of the previous year, was registered in transport, electricity supply and communication.

The World Bank predicts Georgia’s economic growth will hit 4.2% in 2018. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said that Georgia’s economy will grow by 4.5% in 2018. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecast the Georgian economy will grow by 4.5% in 2018, Agenda.ge reported.

News.Az