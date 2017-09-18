Georgia’s economy grows 4.7% in Q2 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia experienced 4.7 percent economic growth in the second quarter of 2017, show the latest data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

According to agenda.ge, in the reporting period the largest shares of GDP by activity are held by Industry (16.7 percent) and Trade services (15.2 percent), followed by:

Agriculture, hunting and forestry, fishing (9.9 percent)

Transport and communication services (9.8 percent)

Construction (9.4 percent)

Public administration (8.5 percent)

Real estate, renting and business activities (6.6 percent)

Health and social work (5.8 percent)

Meanwhile the real growth was registered in the:

Construction (16.4 percent)

Hotels and restaurants (12.9 percent)

Mining and Quarrying (7.4 percent)

Real estate, renting and business activities (7.2 percent)

Transport (7 percent)

Financial Intermediation (6.4 percent)

Communication (4.8 percent)

Public administration (4.5 percent)

A decrease in the real value-added occurred in Agriculture, Hunting and Forestry; Fishing (-2.4 percent) and Electricity, Gas and Water Supply (-0.9 percent), said Geostat.

