Georgia’s foreign trade turnover increases 13%
- 14 Aug 2017 07:58
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
The foreign trade turnover of Georgia amounted to $5674,7 million in January-July 2017.
This figure is 13 percent more than the last year’s, said Georgia’s Department of National Statistics, APA’s local bureau reported.
In the above-mentioned period, the export of the neighboring country amounted to $1446,2 million increasing by 28.9%, and the import amounted to $4228,6 million increasing by 8.5%.
The trade deficit was 49% ($2782,4 million).
News.Az