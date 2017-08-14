Yandex metrika counter

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover increases 13%

  • World
  • Share
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover increases 13%

The foreign trade turnover of Georgia amounted to $5674,7 million in January-July 2017.

This figure is 13 percent more than the last year’s, said Georgia’s Department of National Statistics, APA’s local bureau reported.
 
In the above-mentioned period, the export of the neighboring country amounted to $1446,2 million increasing by 28.9%, and the import amounted to $4228,6 million increasing by 8.5%.
 
The trade deficit was 49% ($2782,4 million). 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      