Georgia’s foreign trade turnover increases 13%

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign trade turnover of Georgia amounted to $5674,7 million in January-July 2017.

This figure is 13 percent more than the last year’s, said Georgia’s Department of National Statistics, APA’s local bureau reported.



In the above-mentioned period, the export of the neighboring country amounted to $1446,2 million increasing by 28.9%, and the import amounted to $4228,6 million increasing by 8.5%.



The trade deficit was 49% ($2782,4 million).

News.Az

News.Az