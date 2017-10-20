Georgia’s Interior Ministry issues official statement on Marneuli shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 19, unknown persons opened fire at four people near the election headquarters of the Georgian Dream party in Kizilhajili village of Marneuli district.

The Georgia’s Interior Ministry issued an official statement on the shooting of Jeyhun Chovdarov, a ruling Georgian Dream Party candidate for municipality membership in Kizilhajili village of Marneuli district and on the three persons accompanying him, AzVision reports.

On October 19, unknown persons opened fire at four people near the election headquarters of the Georgian Dream party in Kizilhajili village of Marneuli district. “The injured were taken to the hospital. Investigation is underway” the statement said.

Interior Minister Giorgi Mgebrishvili visited the site after the incident and familiarized with the details of the investigation and the state of the wounded.

News.Az

News.Az