Georgia’s MFA issues statement regarding incidents on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border

Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the provocations committed by Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, News.Az reports.

The statement reads: “We are following with great concern the military escalation and the resulting conflict situation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. There are reports that people have died and been wounded amid the violence. It is necessary to ensure that the parties are brought to the table of negotiations and the further escalation is avoided. Any upsurge in violence will have a marked negative impact on the security of the region as a whole. Concerted efforts by the international community to end the escalation and resume the dialogue takes on a particularly meaningful importance in this light.

Georgia is committed to remain actively engaged in the process of restoring peace and stability in the region, including by hosting a dialogue between the parties to the conflict.”

News.Az