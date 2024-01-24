Georgia's minister of science and education arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Georgian Minister of Science and Education Giorgi Amilakhvari on Wednesday arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit, News.Az reports.

He will meet with the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev and other officials, and will communicate with the scientific and academic circles of Azerbaijan.

Prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of science and education, exchange of teachers and students, conducting joint scientific research, etc. will be discussed at the meetings.

News.Az