Georgia's opposition coalition names presidential candidate

The opposition coalition "Civil Movement - Unity is Power" has presented United National Movement member Grigol Vashadze, ex-Foreign Affairs minister under the Mikheil Saakashvili government during 2008-2012, as their presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

The introduction ceremony was held in Kutaisi’s Bagrati Cathedral as it represents "a symbol of a united and powerful Georgia”, according to the coallition.

Grigol Vashadze, 59, thanked the coalition member parties for their trust and spoke about future plans, Georgia reported.

The opposition coalition consists of ten opposition parties including For a New Georgia, Serve Georgia, the National-Democratic party, State for the People, the Christian Conservative party, the United National Movement, the Civil Alliance for Freedom, New Georgia, Georgia among the Leaders, and European Democrats.

The presidential elections will be held in Georgia in October this year.

