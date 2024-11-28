Georgia’s parliament approves composition of new government

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Parliament on Thursday approved the new composition of the country’s government led by the newly-appointed Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

With 84 votes in favour and none against, the legislative body approved the PM and his cabinet, after Kobakhidze presented the new Government programme to MPs, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media. The newly appointed ministers are as follows:- Maka Botchorishvili will serve as the country’s Foreign Minister- Anri Okhanashvili as the Justice Minister- David Songulashvili as the Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture- Levan Davitashvili as the Economy Minister- Irakli Chikovani as the Defence Minister- Lasha Khutsishvili as the Finance Minister- Irakli Karseladze as the Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure- Vakhtang Gomelauri as the Interior Minister- Aleksandre Tsuladze as the Minister of Education, Science, and Youth Affairs- Mikheil Sarjveladze as the Minister of IDPs from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs- Tea Akhvlediani as the State Minister for Reconciliation and Civil EqualityTinatin Rukhadze will serve as the Minister of Culture and Sports until the Ministry of Sports is split from the body to be led by Shalva Gogoladze, following the Parliament's adoption of the act for separation.

