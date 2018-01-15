Georgia's parliamentary delegation to visit Latvia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia's parliamentary delegation led by Parliamentary Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze will leave for Latvia on an official visit today, the parliament's website said.

It is noted that within the framework of the visit Kobahidze is scheduled to meet with Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis and Speaker of the Parliament Inara Murniece.

Kobakhidze and Murniece will sign a memorandum on strategic partnership between the parliaments of the two countries to strengthen inter-parliamentary relations, coordinate cooperation of international parliamentary organizations and start exchange programs for parliamentary employees.

In addition, Kobahidze will hold a meeting with the President of the Constitutional Court of Latvia Ineta Ziemele, Foreign Minister Edgar Rinkevich and Minister of Economy Arvils Aseradens.

The visit of the Georgian parliamentary delegation to Latvia will last until January 17, Sputnik Georgia reports.

