Yandex metrika counter

Georgia’s prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Georgia’s prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian Prime Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Georgian PM Garibashvili was met by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      