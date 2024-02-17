Georgia’s prime minister congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze has sent a letter of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, News.Az reports.

Irakli Kobakhidze congratulated Ali Asadov on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and wished him success in his activities.

During the telephone conversation, the sides described the cooperation and mutual support between Azerbaijan and Georgia as a clear manifestation of the strategic partnership and close good-neighborly relations between the two countries, expressing confidence that the ties would become more intensive and comprehensive in the future.

The Georgian PM stated that he stands ready to make joint efforts to further enhance the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az