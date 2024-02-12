Georgia’s prime minister congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in Azerbaijan’s presidential election, News.Az reports.

“I am pleased to offer my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your landslide victory and reelection as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish you the most successful administration along with new accomplishments for prosperity, peace and stability of your country and the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” the Georgian premier said in his congratulatory message.

“I am confident that people’s trust will reveal additional ways for the success of the Republic of Azerbaijan and your determination will remain a symbol of your leadership in facing future purposes.

Hereby, based on mutual confidence and respect, which has bound our countries for so long, I avail myself of this opportunity to reaffirm that I look forward to the close cooperation with you, not only to further strengthen solid friendship and strategic partnership between our countries but also to concert our efforts in the cause of peace and prosperity of our region and people,” Kobakhidze added.

News.Az