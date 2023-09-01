Georgia’s ruling party launches impeachment proceedings against president

+ ↺ − 16 px

At a briefing on September 1, the chair of Georgian Dream, Irakli Kobakhidze, announced that the party’s political council had decided to initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of Georgia, News.Az reports citing Civil.ge.

According to Kobakhidze, Salome Zurabishvili’s position is that Georgia does not deserve candidate status and that the Georgian parliament and government are only formally fulfilling the European Union’s recommendations.

“Against the background of such an attitude, it is obvious that any visit of the President of Georgia to Europe is counterproductive in terms of Georgia’s getting the candidate status and directly contradicts the efforts of the Georgian government to grant Georgia the said status.”

“Salome Zurabishvili is trying to play a kind of a game she can’t lose. On the one hand, she knows that from today’s point of view the prospect of granting Georgia the status of a candidate has increased, and she wants to score points from such a possible development of events. On the other hand, she will try as much as possible to prevent Georgia from obtaining candidate status. The Constitution of Georgia provides for the only effective legal mechanism to respond to its violation – impeachment,” Kobakhidze noted.

Kobakhidze also explained that impeachment requires 100 votes, and therefore without the support of the opposition it has no chance of succeeding. Before starting the process begins, the Georgian Dream will ask the Constitutional Court to confirm that the President of Georgia has violated the Constitution.





News.Az