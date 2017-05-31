German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce holds Bavaria-Azerbaijan Business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Forum brought together over 120 business representatives from Azerbaijan and Bavaria.

On May 31, 2017, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) organised the Bavaria-Azerbaijan Business Forum on the occasion of the delegation visit under the direction of the Secretary of State in the Bavarian State Ministry of Economic Affairs and Media, Energy and Technology, Mr. Franz Josef Pschierer and the Bavarian companies in Azerbaijan. The Forum brought together over 120 business representatives from Azerbaijan and Bavaria in the field of mechanical and plant engineering, construction, information and communication technologies, environmental technology, medical services, consumer goods and tourism. The Bavaria-Azerbaijan Business Forum was opened by Mr. Tobias Baumann, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) and Mr. Franz Josef Pschierer, State Secretary of the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Media, Energy and Technology. After the welcoming speeches, Mr. Rufat Mammadov, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) discussed about the current economic situation in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, Mr. Samir Guliyev, Director of Knauf Marketing LLC and Mr. Yashar Musayev, Senior Vice President of Schaeffler AG and Bavarian companies held presentations on their respective companies. The Forum ended with B2B meetings between German and Azerbaijani companies in order to establish new business relations.

News.Az

News.Az