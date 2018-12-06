German broadcaster highlights difficult socio-economic situation in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 11, Deutschlandfunk, a German public radio broadcaster, published in its website an article titled “Tough Labor Abroad” by Christoph Kersting.

The article says that according to official statistics, nearly 9 million Armenians have left the country for abroad to find a job, and at least one million Armenians illegally work in Russia and Ukraine.

“Many fathers are looking forward to earning a living for their family in their homeland,” read the article.

In the article, the author highlights the difficult socio-economic situation in Armenia in the example of the Tumasyan family.

“Hamlet Tumasyan has been illegally working in construction facilities in Moscow, the capital city of Russia, for nearly 10 years for the purpose of earning a living for his family. On the eve of every New Year, Tumasyan, who has two sons aged 10 and 12, return home to stay with his family for about six weeks and then returns to Russia. All this reflects the current reality of Armenian society,” the article says.

The article further reads: “The Tumasyans occupy a one-storey house, built in the 19 century, on the outskirts of the city of Gyumri. The street in front of the Tumasyans’ house is not visible as the streetlights are turned off at nights in order to save electricity.”

The author also cited Greta, who is the aunt of the children, as saying: “There is hardly any job here, and that is a huge problem. If there was a job, my brother would not have to work illegally in Russia. I have working as a teacher for 30 years in a village where my family lives. I take the boys with me every morning to the school where I work, because the schools here in the city are too expensive.”

Journalist Christoph Kersting says when he visited this family in Gyumri, he made a video-call to Hamlet Tumasyan, who illegally works in Russia’s capital.

The article also contains the remarks Tumasynan made during the video-call. “There are six of us in a room on the construction site, all Armenians. In principle, we sleep where we work. We work for 12 hours per day and take one day off per month. For that, I get 400 euros cash at the end of the month. Much too little. But what can I do?”

