German Bundestag delegation to visit Azerbaijan

The delegation of the German parliament will visit Azerbaijan on October 29-30.

Report informs referring to the press service of the German embassy in Azerbaijan that the purpose of the visit is to select students from Azerbaijan for the International Parliamentary Scholarship of the German Bundestag (IPS). The delegation will be led by Bundestag MP Jan Metzler.

Through the IPS120 program, 120 fellows from 44 countries will be able to get acquainted with the German parliamentary system by July 31, 2020. The goal of the program is to witness the implementation of policies and the decision-making process. Each fellow will work with one of the Bundestag deputies and are also registered in one of the Berlin universities as students.

All expenses, in particular flights, accommodation, and insurance, as well as a monthly scholarship are paid by the German Bundestag.

