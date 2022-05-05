German Bundestag head plans to visit Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Germany’s Bundestag Bärbel Bas is planning to visit Kyiv, Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Der Spiegel.

“The Bundestag president plans to travel to Ukraine at the invitation of her colleague Ruslan Stefanchuk to honor all victims of World War II and hold political talks with him,” the magazine informs.

The exact date of the visit has not yet been disclosed.

News.Az