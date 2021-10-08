German businessmen invited to invest in Azerbaijan's industrial parks

+ ↺ − 16 px

German businessmen have been invited to actively cooperate and invest in industrial parks in Azerbaijan, according to the latter's Ministry of Economy.

The ministry noted that this issue was discussed during the visit by the executive director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce Tobias Baumann and employees of the German Embassy in Azerbaijan to the Sumgayit chemical industrial park.

The guests were informed about the benefits and conditions created in the industrial park for entrepreneurs and residents, about the Vocational Education Center.

In addition, they visited the plant for the production of steel pipes - "Azertechnoline" LLC, which is a resident of the industrial park.

