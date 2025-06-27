German chancellor Merz urges Iran to return to negotiating table

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged Iran to return to the negotiating table to avoid further escalation, speaking during a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.

“Cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should be continued, not terminated,” he said on Friday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Speaking a day after a Brussels summit that convened EU leaders to discuss pressing issues, Stocker also reiterated a call for Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

News.Az