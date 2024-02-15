German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“Esteemed Mr. President, I congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Scholz said in his congratulatory message.

The Chancellor stressed that Germany remains ready to support Azerbaijan on the pathway of modernization and the strengthening of legal state structures.

“I am happy that we will meet at the Munich Security Conference.

I wish you success in your presidential endeavors,” Chancellor Scholz added.

