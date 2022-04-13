German chancellor says he doesn’t intend to visit Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he does not intend to visit Ukraine yet.

Scholz noted that the Ukrainian government's refusal to receive German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier caused confusion, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

The German president and chancellor were expected to visit Ukraine together. However, Kyiv refused to receive the German president due to his relations with Russia.

