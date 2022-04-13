German chancellor says he doesn’t intend to visit Ukraine
- 13 Apr 2022 13:36
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 172336
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/german-chancellor-says-he-doesnt-intend-to-visit-ukraine Copied
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he does not intend to visit Ukraine yet.
Scholz noted that the Ukrainian government's refusal to receive German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier caused confusion, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.
The German president and chancellor were expected to visit Ukraine together. However, Kyiv refused to receive the German president due to his relations with Russia.