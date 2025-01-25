German citizen and US border official killed near Canadian border

+ ↺ − 16 px

A US officer and a German citizen were shot dead during a vehicle check near the Canadian border. Both the officer and his companion had been under FBI surveillance, News.az reports citing Euronews .

A German citizen has been shot dead in an exchange of gunfire near the border with Canada. Both he and his companion Teresa Youngblut, a US citizen, had been under surveillance by the FBI for several days. Youngblut, who was shot, will be brought before a US federal judge on Monday.When US Border Patrol officers conducted a vehicle check on Interstate 91 around 32 kilometres south of the border, the driver of the car opened fire on the officers.The passenger, German citizen Felix B., and a United States Border Patrol officer were shot and killed in the exchange of gunfire.According to court documents, about 15 minutes after the vehicle was stopped, the female driver of the vehicle exited the car, pulled out a handgun and opened fire without warning. B. attempted to draw a weapon but was shot.

News.Az