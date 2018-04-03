German citizen detained in Tbilisi for drug possession

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia's Interior Ministry announced the detention of a German citizen for the possession of a large quantity of drugs in Tbilisi.

The individual, identified only as L. A. reportedly kept 2644 pills of ecstasy, 323 pills of subutex and 400gr of cocaine. He may face 8-20 years or life imprisonment.

A Kazakh citizen was also detained at Tbilisi International Airport in recent days upon arrival from Brazil via Dubai for carrying around one kg of drugs containing over 676gr of cocaine. He may face 8-20 years of imprisonment as well, Agenda.ge reported.

